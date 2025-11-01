GAIL Q2 results: PAT falls 18% to ₹2,823 cr on weak petrochemical margins

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent drop in September quarter net profit as petrochemical margins came under pressure in a quarter with flattish volumes.

Standalone net profit of Rs 2,823.19 crore in the July-September period -- the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year -- compared with Rs 3,453.12 crore earning in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

While earnings from its natural gas transmission as well as marketing business ere flattish, petrochemical business posted a nearly Rs 300 crore pre-tax loss on margin pressures.