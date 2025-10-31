BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a 169 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,442.53 crore in July-September - the second quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - was 169 per cent higher than Rs 2,397.93 crore earned in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company earned $ 10.78 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel, compared to a gross refining margin of $ 4.41 per barrel in July-September 2024.