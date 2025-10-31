Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

The company earned $10.78 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel, compared to a gross refining margin of $4.41 per barrel in July-September 2024

BPCL
BPCL registered quarterly domestic sales of 12.67 million tonnes, a growth of 2.26 per cent over 12.39 million tonnes in Q2 FY25. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a 169 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,442.53 crore in July-September - the second quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - was 169 per cent higher than Rs 2,397.93 crore earned in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company earned $ 10.78 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel, compared to a gross refining margin of $ 4.41 per barrel in July-September 2024.

The revenue from operations was up 3 per cent at Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

On operational performance, BPCL said its refineries achieved a throughput of 9.82 million tonnes with a capacity utilisation of 111 per cent in Q2 against 10.28 million tonnes processed in the same period a year back.

BPCL registered quarterly domestic sales of 12.67 million tonnes, a growth of 2.26 per cent over 12.39 million tonnes in Q2 FY25.

Its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsBPCLQ2 results

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

