GCPL expects consolidated revenue to be in double digits in Oct-Dec

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) expects to post close to double-digit volume growth in the October–December quarter, and its revenue growth is expected to be in double digits for its India business, the company said in its pre-quarterly update.

At the consolidated level, the company expects close to double-digit revenue growth in rupee terms and double-digit EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth, which it said reflects the strength of its category development-led growth strategy and improving trends across its international businesses.

“Our standalone business is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, underpinned by close to double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), albeit on a supportive comparator,” GCPL said in its update.