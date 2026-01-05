Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Trent Q3 standalone revenue grows 17% to ₹5,220 crore amid expansion

Trent Q3 standalone revenue grows 17% to ₹5,220 crore amid expansion

The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm
Trent Ltd. (Photo: LinkedIn)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Monday reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts, it added.

The company opened 17 stores of 'Westside' and 48 stores of 'Zudio' in the third quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone revenue was Rs 14,604 crore against Rs 12,368 crore in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent, the filing said.

A total of 30 stores of Westside and 89 stores of Zudio were opened in the nine-month period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta Q3 production: Aluminium, zinc, iron ore rise; oil, steel dip

Q2 earnings: Pine Labs posts ₹5.97 crore net profit, revenue up 18%

Eyewear retailer Lenskart posts 20% profit gain, eyes $17 billion market

Groww posts 12% Q2 profit growth amid dip in revenue and trading volumes

Groww parent Billionbrains' Q2 profit rises 12% on higher active users

Topics :Company NewsTrentTrent Ltd

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story