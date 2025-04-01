German luxury automaker Audi India reports 17% growth in Q1 2025 sales

German luxury automaker Audi India reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in sales for the first quarter of 2025, retailing 1,223 units compared to 1,046 units in Q1 2024.

Sequentially, the company posted a decline of 36 per cent as the last quarter (Q4) was the best-performing quarter for the company last year. For the calendar year 2024, the company retailed 5,816 units.

The company attributed the growth to improvements in supply chain stability and sustained demand for key models such as the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8.

Speaking on the performance this quarter, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, stated, “Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. We remain steadfast in delivering products and experiences as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead.”

Audi’s pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, recorded a 23 per cent growth in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. The division, which operates across 26 facilities in major cities, is set for further expansion.

In March, Audi India introduced the Audi RS Q8 Performance, positioned as the most powerful SUV in its line-up. According to the company, the model has received significant customer interest and is sold out until Q3 2025.

Audi India’s current product portfolio includes the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.