Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said

Godfrey Phillips
The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing. | Source: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,813.26 crore as against ₹1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Godfrey Phillips India said its board of directors at its meeting held on August 4, 2025 approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 -- two new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each, by capitalisation of general reserves and/or retained earnings.

The issuance of the bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

Ather Energy's Q1 loss narrows to ₹178 crore, revenue soars by 79%

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Topics :Company NewsGodfrey Phillips IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story