Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.
The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,813.26 crore as against ₹1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Godfrey Phillips India said its board of directors at its meeting held on August 4, 2025 approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 -- two new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each, by capitalisation of general reserves and/or retained earnings.
The issuance of the bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app