Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,813.26 crore as against ₹1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.