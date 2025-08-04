Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a slight decline in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q1 FY26), at ₹220.91 crore, down 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹230.83 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit more than doubled from ₹108.46 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a sharp recovery in earnings.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,162.03 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.4 per cent from ₹2,133.08 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue grew 18.9 per cent from ₹1,818.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹311.97 crores, down by 6.7 per cent from the same quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. “During the quarter, demand for decorative showed signs of revival, though an early monsoon impacted during the later part of the quarter. KNP decorative performance was affected due to the disturbance in April, which impacted key markets in the North. In automotive, demand for KNP continued to be better than the market, on the back of various initiatives. Performance coatings registered strong growth," said Pravin Chaudhari, managing director of Kansai Nerolac Paints.

"Raw material prices were benign. Forex remained volatile. The uncertainty in the environment due to geopolitical factors continued, and we remain watchful," he added. The paint-maker also stated that the size of the domestic paint industry is estimated at around ₹77,500 crores as of March 2025. The good growth in infrastructure, as well as automobile and real estate, is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand of paint for the industry in the long run, it added. Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints closed at ₹243.6 apiece on the BSE on Monday. Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 FY26 result highlights