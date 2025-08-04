Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to ₹122 crore for the June quarter.

The auto component major posted a net profit of ₹142 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Total income declined to ₹895 crore in the first quarter against ₹900 crore in the year-ago period, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

"Q1 FY26 was a challenging quarter for us due to the convergence of multiple adverse factors, which are temporary, and some have started to resolve already," Sona Comstar MD and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said.

The company ended the quarter with a few large order wins, closing the quarter with an all-time high net order book, he added. "We have received a large order from a North American OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to supply differential assemblies. This is our largest order win in the last two-and-a-half years. We believe this is likely to be one of the most significant and successful EV launches in many years," Singh said. The company has recently signed a term sheet with JNT to form a joint venture in China, he noted. This JV marks a significant step in the company's strategy to expand into the rapidly growing Asian markets, he added.