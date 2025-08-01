Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

otal income, however, fell to ₹1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal

Godrej, Godrej properties
The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Godrej Properties Ltd has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹598.40 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at ₹518.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to ₹1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against ₹1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties posted a net profit of ₹1,389.23 crore on a total income of  ₹6,967.05 crore.

The company is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

