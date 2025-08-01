Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Adani Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,305.13 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), down 15.5 per cent from ₹3,912.79 crore in the same quarter last year. The drop was attributed to lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions.

On a sequential basis, however, profit rose 27.2 per cent from ₹2,599.23 crore in Q4 FY25 due to higher one-time income and continuing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), the company said.

Revenue for the quarter declined 5.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,109.15 crore from ₹14,955.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue was marginally lower from ₹14,237.40 crore.

Consolidated continuing Ebitda for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹5,744 crore, down from ₹6,290 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, EBITDA rose 12.7 per cent from Q4 FY25, supported by higher merchant tariffs and lower fuel and operating costs. The company also said that it has been receiving regular payments from Bangladesh, with over $500 million remitted in the last two months. "We continue to bolster our capacity through swift project execution and strategic acquisitions, ensuring we are well-prepared for future growth on our path to 30 Giga Watts (GW) by 2030. By securing critical equipment like Ultra-supercritical boilers, turbines, and generators ahead of schedule, we’re reinforcing our competitive edge and supporting India’s growing energy needs," said SB Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power.