Growth triggers missing in Dabur amid weak hair oil, beverage sales

In foods and beverages (F&B), the culinary business will record double-digit growth. In beverages, nectars and drinks, performance will be muted due to adverse seasonality, but the brand focus on the premium ‘Real Activ’ range is working, with this portfolio reporting growth of 30 per cent-plus in most products. ‘Real’ beverages may have seen market share gains. In terms of distribution, organised trade channels maintained growth momentum, while ecommerce and quick commerce (clubbed together) are expected to grow in double digits. Dabur did not comment on modern trade growth, which may have been impacted.