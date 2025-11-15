Siemens Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to ₹485 crore

Siemens Ltd has reported over 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
It had clocked a net profit (or profit after tax) of Rs 523 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Friday.
However, the company saw its revenue from operations grow 16 per cent to Rs 5,171 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,457 crore in the year- ago period.
"We delivered a robust performance this quarter, with a surge in revenue, driven by strong performance in our mobility and smart infrastructure businesses while digital Industries volumes were impacted due to a lower reach in the order backlog from the previous year and muted private sector capex," MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said.
He said the profit was impacted by one-time gain of Rs 69 crore from the sale of property in Q4 FY 2024.
On August 8, 2025, the board approved changing the company's financial year from October-September to April-March.
The current financial year is changed to October 1, 2024-March 31, 2026 (18 months). Thereafter, the financial year will be April 1 to March 31, every year.
