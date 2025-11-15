Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹132.6 crore, revenue drops 26.4%

Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Friday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 132.65 crore in the September quarter of FY26 on account of a rise in alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 37.38 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV.

Its revenue from the operation slipped 27.41 per cent to Rs 291.13 crore in the September quarter. The same was Rs 395.62 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Dish TV "EBITDA for 2Q FY26 stood at Rs 31.8 crore, a decrease of 77.9 per cent year-over-year," the company said in its earnings statement.

"The decline in EBITDA was primarily due to the rise of alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation. However, the company is confident that its new initiatives will begin to yield results in the coming quarters," it said. Total expenses of Dish TV were at Rs 431.94 crore, down 1.3 per cent in the second quarter of FY26. In the September quarter, its subscription revenues were at Rs 232.4 crore, down 16.5 per cent. Similarly, its operating revenue was down 26.4 per cent to Rs 291.1 crore in the September quarter. However, in operating revenue, Dish TV's advertising revenue was up twofold to Rs 10.3 crore in the September quarter.

The total income of Dish TV, which includes all incomes, was Rs 299.29 crore in the September quarter, down 25.28 per cent year-on-year. In the first half (H1) of FY26, its total consolidated income stood at Rs 633.40 crore, up 26.48 per cent. Its CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal said: "India's entertainment landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, and we are embracing this change as an opportunity to redefine home entertainment." Dish TV, which is diversifying its services with OTT App Watcho and FLIQS, has also entered the Smart TV segment. "Our latest foray into the VZY Smart TV segment reflects our ambition to lead the next chapter of the entertainment ecosystem in India," he said.