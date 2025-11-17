Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024.
Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44 per cent to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.
An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.
The total revenue surged 28 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore.
"Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as Rs 27,624 crore," Tofler said.
The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.
According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5 per cent to Rs 1567.9 crore during the period under review from Rs 1,368.6 crore in FY24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app