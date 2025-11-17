Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024.

Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44 per cent to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.

The total revenue surged 28 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore.