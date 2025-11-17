Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Microsoft (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024.

Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44 per cent to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.

The total revenue surged 28 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore.

"Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as Rs 27,624 crore," Tofler said.

The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5 per cent to Rs 1567.9 crore during the period under review from Rs 1,368.6 crore in FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siemens Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to ₹485 crore

Dish TV Q2 results: Net loss widens to ₹132.6 crore, revenue drops 26.4%

FirstCry parent reports ₹2,099 crore in revenue for September quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 results: Profit jumps 72% to ₹610.43 cr

Marico's Q2 net profit dips marginally even as revenue jumps 30.7%

Topics :Company ResultsMicrosoft IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story