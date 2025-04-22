Hathway Cable Q4 results: Profit steady at ₹35 cr, revenue rises to ₹513 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 34.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.57 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Hathway Cable, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 513.15 crore from Rs 493.37 crore a year ago.

Hathway's revenue from its cable TV business was at Rs 346.09 crore and Rs 149.35 crore from broadband services in Q4 FY25.

Total income, which also includes other income, was up 2.43 per cent to Rs 546.6 crore in the March quarter.

Total expenses were up 3.36 per cent to Rs 510.15 crore.

However, the net profit in FY25 was down 6.8 per cent to Rs 92.54 crore from Rs 99.29 crore a year ago. Total income during the year was up 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,146.35 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Hathway informed it has amalgamated five step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries - Hathway Kokan Crystal Cable Network, Hathway Bhaskar CCN Multi Entertainment, Hathway Cable MCN Nanded, Channels India Network and Elite Cable Network - with Hathway Digital Limited (HDL).

HDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the amalgamation is effective from April 22, 2025.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 14.54 apiece on BSE, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close.