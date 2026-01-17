HDFC Bank posts 12% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹19,807 crore

HDFC Bank on Saturday said its consolidated profit jumped 12.17 per cent to ₹19,807 crore in the December quarter.

The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17,657 crore in the year-ago period and ₹19,611 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the profit of the country's largest private sector lender increased 11.46 per cent to ₹18,653.75 crore for the October-December period.

The core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to ₹32,600 crore, while the non-interest income came at ₹13,250 crore, as per an exchange filing.

The net interest margin at the overall level stood at 3.35 per cent, it said.