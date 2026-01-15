HDFC Life's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹421 crore

HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday posted 1. 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹421 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹415 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

The marginal hike was aided by growth in premium, even as the company made a provision of nearly ₹100 crore to account for the new Wage Code.

“The life insurance sector saw acceleration in momentum during the third quarter, supported by recent policy reforms and a rising preference for protection-led solutions. The GST exemption acted as a meaningful catalyst, particularly for the protection segment, improving affordability and driving a pickup in demand... the number of policies recording double-digit growth during the quarter,” Vibha Padalkar, managing director and CEO of HDFC Life, said.

“We expect this momentum to sustain into Q4, supporting a balanced and healthy full-year outcome.” The annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 11.34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,974 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups. “Post the New Labour codes that have come, we have taken the full impact in the quarterly and nine-monthly profits. On a normalised basis, without the labour code impact, the profit has grown by 15 per cent. We have taken ₹106 crore impact on the revenue book and the profit & loss (P&L) impact is ₹98 crore,” said Niraj Shah, chief financial officer (CFO), HDFC Life Insurance.

Its value of new business (VNB) increased 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹955 crore in Q2 against ₹930 crore in the year-ago period. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing the new business contract. The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability, contracted to 24.03 per cent as compared to 26 per cent last year. The investment income of the insurer surged to ₹10650.74 crore as opposed to ₹192.09 crore. The expenses of the company rose by 30.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4532.68 crore, with net commission expenses rising 17.55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,272 crore.