HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, L&T Technology Services and South India Paper Mills are among 27 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Alok Industries, Angel One, South Indian Bank, Nelco, and Smartworks Coworking.

Union Bank of India Q3 profit rises 9% on lower provisions

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by a sharp decline in provisions.

Net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — rose marginally by 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore, compared with ₹9,241 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Non-interest income grew 2.8 per cent to ₹4,541 crore, while the bank's net interest margin stood at 2.76 per cent, down from 2.91 per cent a year ago. Provisions and contingencies dropped nearly 80 per cent to ₹322.23 crore, from ₹1,599.05 crore a year earlier. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) fell 84 per cent to ₹235 crore. Fresh slippages during the quarter were ₹1,660 crore, slightly lower than ₹1,820 crore in the same period last year.

Markets remain closed today for civic polls The Indian equity markets, including the BSE and NSE, are closed for trading today, January 15 on account of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections . The holiday was announced on January 12 and recently added to the official list of stock market holidays for 2026. While primary equity trading remains suspended, the commodity markets observe a slightly different schedule. They remain closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will open for trading in the evening session starting at 5 pm. Market recap from January 14 Indian indices ended on January 14 in negative territory for the second consecutive session ahead of the holiday. The BSE Sensex fell 244.98 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 83,382.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 66.70 points (0.26 per cent) to finish at 25,665.60.