Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared

The company sold 1.38 million units of two wheelers in the January-March quarter, down from 1.39 million units sold in the year-ago period and 1.46 million units sold in the previous quarter. However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) net profit dropped 10 per cent from ₹1,203 crore. Standalone revenue from operations rose marginally by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,939 crore from ₹9,520 crore. Revenue slipped 3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹10,211 crore. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp 's net profit rose 6 per cent to ₹1,081 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,016 crore in Q4 FY24, on a standalone basis.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 highlights

Hero MotoCorp full year result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, the company sold 5.89 million two-wheeler units, and saw a 9 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations. At the end of FY25, the company clocked in ₹40,756 crore in revenue, up from ₹37,456 crore reported at the end of FY24.

Profit after tax for FY25 stood at ₹4,610 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹3,968 crore in FY24.

Hero MotoCorp dividend

The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share, which is 3,250 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid or dividend warrants will be sent out within 30 days from the date it is declared at the AGM.