Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared

Hero MotoCorp Q4 FY25 result: The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose 6 per cent to ₹1,081 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,016 crore in Q4 FY24, on a standalone basis.  
The company sold 1.38 million units of two wheelers in the January-March quarter, down from 1.39 million units sold in the year-ago period and 1.46 million units sold in the previous quarter.
 
However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) net profit dropped 10 per cent from ₹1,203 crore.
 
Standalone revenue from operations rose marginally by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,939 crore from ₹9,520 crore. Revenue slipped 3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹10,211 crore.
 

Hero MotoCorp Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹9,939 crore, up 4 per cent
Net Profit: ₹1,081 crore, up 6 per cent
Earning per share (EPS): ₹54.06 (basic), ₹53.99 (diluted)

Hero MotoCorp full year result

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, the company sold 5.89 million two-wheeler units, and saw a 9 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations. At the end of FY25, the company clocked in  ₹40,756 crore in revenue, up from ₹37,456 crore reported at the end of FY24.
 
Profit after tax for FY25 stood at ₹4,610 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹3,968 crore in FY24. 
 
Revenue: ₹40,756 crore, up 9 per cent
Net profit: ₹4,610 crore, up 16 per cent
EPS: ₹230.53 (basic), ₹230.53 (diluted)
 

Hero MotoCorp dividend

The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share, which is 3,250 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid or dividend warrants will be sent out within 30 days from the date it is declared at the AGM.
      
First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

