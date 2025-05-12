Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing

For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Care Ratings on Monday reported a 77 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 43.37 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The domestic ratings firm had a net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24.

Shares of Care Ratings closed at Rs 1,342.85 apiece, up 4.28 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

