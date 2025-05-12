Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Care Ratings on Monday reported a 77 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 43.37 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The domestic ratings firm had a net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.
Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing.
For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24.
Shares of Care Ratings closed at Rs 1,342.85 apiece, up 4.28 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
