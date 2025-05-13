Cipla Q4 result: Profit rises 30% to ₹1,222 cr; special dividend declared

Sequentially, however, consolidated net profit dropped 22 per cent from ₹1,570 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,730 crore from ₹6,163 crore. However, compared to the December quarter, revenue slipped 5 per cent from ₹7,073 crore. Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributed to shareholders of the company) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). In Q4 FY25, the company reported ₹1,222 crore in net profit, compared to ₹939 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company reported a 16.8 per cent Y-o- increase in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), which rose to ₹1,537 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 184 basis points to 22.84 per cent, up from 21 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from the US market, Cipla’s largest contributor, declined slightly to $221 million, compared to $226 million a year ago.

Net profit: ₹5,273 crore, up 28 per cent

EPS: ₹65.29 (basic); ₹65.24 (diluted)

Cipla announces special dividend

Cipla's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹13 per share for FY25. They have also recommended a special dividend of ₹3 per share to celebrate the Company’s 90th anniversary. This brings the total proposed dividend to ₹16 per share (each share has a face value of ₹2). If shareholders approve it, the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the Annual General Meeting.

