Cipla Q4 result: Profit rises 30% to ₹1,222 cr; special dividend declared

Cipla Q4 FY25 result: Board of directors recommend a final dividend of ₹14 per equity share for FY25 and a special dividend of ₹3 per share

Cipla
Cipla releases its fourth quarter earning report, sees 30% rise in net profit
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributed to shareholders of the company) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). In Q4 FY25, the company reported ₹1,222 crore in net profit, compared to ₹939 crore reported during the same period last year. 
Sequentially, however, consolidated net profit dropped 22 per cent from ₹1,570 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
 
Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,730 crore from ₹6,163 crore. However, compared to the December quarter, revenue slipped 5 per cent from ₹7,073 crore.
 
The company reported a 16.8 per cent Y-o- increase in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), which rose to ₹1,537 crore. The Ebitda margin improved by 184 basis points to 22.84 per cent, up from 21 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 
Revenue from the US market, Cipla’s largest contributor, declined slightly to $221 million, compared to $226 million a year ago.

Cipla Q4 highlights

Revenue: ₹6,730 crore, up 9 per cent

Net Profit: ₹1,222 crore, up 30 per cent
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹15.13 (basic); ₹15.12 (diluted)

Cipla FY25 results

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, the pharma saw a 28 per cent rise in consolidated profit at ₹5,273 crore compared to ₹4,122 crore reported at the end of FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations also went up 7 per cent to ₹27,548 crore, compared to ₹25,774 crore at the end of the last financial year. 
Revenue: ₹27,548 crore, up 7 per cent
Net profit: ₹5,273 crore, up 28 per cent
EPS: ₹65.29 (basic); ₹65.24 (diluted)
 

Cipla announces special dividend

Cipla's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹13 per share for FY25. They have also recommended a special dividend of ₹3 per share to celebrate the Company’s 90th anniversary. This brings the total proposed dividend to ₹16 per share (each share has a face value of ₹2). If shareholders approve it, the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the Annual General Meeting.

Ciple share price movement

Shares of Cipla remained largely unchanged after the company announced its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 13. The stock edged up 0.45 per cent to ₹1,518.80 on the BSE following the results. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 2 per cent.   
      
First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

