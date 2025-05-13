Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 results: Net profit drops 53% to Rs 34 crore

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Mid-cap Indian IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has reported a 52.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34 crore in the March-ended quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 71.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review rose 30.5 per cent to Rs 544.5 crore, compared with Rs 417.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, profit dropped 32 per cent, while revenue rose 2.5 per cent.

The firm added 14 new clients in Q4, bringing the tally to 281.

For full FY25, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm logged a profit of Rs 184.6 crore, a 25.6 per cent dip from Rs 248.3 per cent in FY24. 

Revenue in FY25 was recorded 26.8 per cent higher at 2,060.8 crore.

The company, in March, announced a slew of apex-level changes in its organisation structure with immediate effect.

As part of the rejig, Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Anantharaju was elevated to Co-Chairman and CEO, while Chairman Ashok Soota took up an additional position as the Chief Mentor of the company.

"Our strategic initiatives, along with the continued commitment of our teams, have us well positioned for strong double-digit organic growth in FY26 and beyond. Economists are projecting a slowdown in some of our largest markets, I want to emphasise that we have healthy pipelines of demand and do not see any recession-driven slowdown," Soota said.

The Chairman in March had exuded confidence about the firm delivering a healthy double-digit organic growth, not just in FY26 but also in FY27.

"The year FY25 is witnessing flat growth for some majors and negative growth for a few others. We have delivered a healthy double-digit growth, albeit most of it is inorganic. The market is predicting a US slowdown or recession. This has clouded the prospects for the Indian IT industry.

"We want to state emphatically that at Happiest Minds, we see no recession-driven slowdown...We see a good view ahead for the next two years," he had asserted.

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY25.

Happiest Minds Technologies offers digital transformation, product engineering, and infrastructure management services. It has 6,632 employees across 13 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

