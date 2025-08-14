Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Copper Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 18% to ₹134 crore

Hindustan Copper Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 18% to ₹134 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
State-owned Hindustan Copper on Thursday posted an over 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.28 crore in the June quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues.

The company, which is engaged in copper ore mining, had logged a net profit of Rs 113.40 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

According to an exchange filing, Hindustan Copper's total income rose to Rs 526.65 crore in the first quarter from Rs 500.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 347.29 crore as against Rs 346.32 crore in the Q1 of FY25.

The consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 include earnings of subsidiary company Chhattisgarh Copper Limited (CCL) and joint venture company Khanij Bidesh lndia Limited (KABIL). 

Hindustan Copper, under the Ministry of Mines, holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

As per its home page, the company's current focus lies in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

Hindustan Copper operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila (Jharkhand), secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

Topics :Hindustan CopperQ1 resultsEARNINGS

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

