Hindustan Copper Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 18% to ₹134 crore

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Thursday posted an over 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.28 crore in the June quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues.

The company, which is engaged in copper ore mining, had logged a net profit of Rs 113.40 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

According to an exchange filing, Hindustan Copper's total income rose to Rs 526.65 crore in the first quarter from Rs 500.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 347.29 crore as against Rs 346.32 crore in the Q1 of FY25.