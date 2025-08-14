Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

IT company Blackbox has reported an increase of 28 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹47 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite decline in revenue, the company said on Thursday.

Blackbox had posted net profit of ₹37 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the company declined by 3 per cent to ₹1,387 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹1,423 crore in June 2024 quarter.

"Revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2026 stood at ₹1,387 crore, compared to ₹1,423 crore in Q1 FY'25. The delay in equipment procurement by certain clients, because of the prevailing tariff environment, resulted in difference of the service execution and revenue recognition," the company said in the statement.