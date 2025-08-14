Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹164.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹249.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,401.08 crore as against ₹3,263.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹3,190.66 crore as compared to ₹2,957.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at ₹1,800.68 crore as compared to ₹1,692.77 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.