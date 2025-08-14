Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹164.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹249.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,401.08 crore as against ₹3,263.05 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹3,190.66 crore as compared to ₹2,957.93 crore in the same period a year ago. Cost of materials consumed was higher at ₹1,800.68 crore as compared to ₹1,692.77 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
The lead acid batteries and allied products segment clocked revenue of ₹3,279.79 crore as compared to ₹3,137.3 crore in the same period last fiscal.
New energy business registered revenue of ₹121.29 crore in the first quarter, down from ₹125.75 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app