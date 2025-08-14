Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRB Infra Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% on stronger toll revenues

IRB Infra Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% on stronger toll revenues

IRB Infra's Q1 FY26 profit rose 44.6% YoY to ₹202.5 crore on 8% higher toll revenue, aided by InvIT asset gains, with O&M order book set to expand after acquisitions

IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB Infra is the largest integrated private toll road and highway infrastructure developer in India
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers’ (IRB Infra’s) net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew 44.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹202.5 crore, driven by an 8 per cent YoY rise in the company’s toll revenue.
 
The aggregate toll revenue of the company and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) joint venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, during the quarter stood at ₹1,680 crore, compared with ₹1,555 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
 
The company’s total revenue from operations rose 13.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,099 crore, supported by gains on InvITs and related assets as per fair value measurement, along with dividend and interest income from InvITs and related assets.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1 FY26 came in at ₹1,018 crore, up 4 per cent YoY. 
 
Virendra Mhaiskar, chairperson and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said: “In the face of global economic uncertainty and a slower pace of new award activity in the sector, IRB is reaping the rewards of the robust portfolio we have built — assets worth nearly ₹80,000 crore — driving strong growth in toll collections. We remain firmly on track to deliver on our B.E.S.T. policy.”
 
IRB Infra is the largest integrated private toll road and highway infrastructure developer in India. Upon completion of the acquisition of three assets from its private InvIT by its public InvIT, the company’s operations and maintenance (O&M) order book is expected to rise by about 11 per cent — from ₹27,800 crore to ₹30,900 crore.
 
“Looking ahead, with India’s GDP outlook remaining strong, supporting robust market opportunities, and the government’s continued thrust on PPP-based infrastructure, we are primed to capture the next wave of opportunities,” Mhaiskar added.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined 2.3 per cent, while profit fell 5.7 per cent.

Topics :IRB InfraIRB Infrastructure Q1 resultsInvIT

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

