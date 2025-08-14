IRB Infra Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% on stronger toll revenues

IRB Infrastructure Developers’ (IRB Infra’s) net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew 44.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹202.5 crore, driven by an 8 per cent YoY rise in the company’s toll revenue.

The aggregate toll revenue of the company and its private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) joint venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, during the quarter stood at ₹1,680 crore, compared with ₹1,555 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

The company’s total revenue from operations rose 13.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,099 crore, supported by gains on InvITs and related assets as per fair value measurement, along with dividend and interest income from InvITs and related assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1 FY26 came in at ₹1,018 crore, up 4 per cent YoY. Virendra Mhaiskar, chairperson and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said: "In the face of global economic uncertainty and a slower pace of new award activity in the sector, IRB is reaping the rewards of the robust portfolio we have built — assets worth nearly ₹80,000 crore — driving strong growth in toll collections. We remain firmly on track to deliver on our B.E.S.T. policy."