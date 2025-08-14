Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Oil Q1 profit nearly doubles to ₹6,813 cr, revenue up marginally

Indian Oil Q1 profit nearly doubles to ₹6,813 cr, revenue up marginally

Oil major's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.2 trillion, marginally higher by 0.9 per cent from ₹2.1 trillion in Q1 FY25

Indian Oil
Indian Oil(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Aug 14 2025
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,813.71 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), jumping 93.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,528.49 crore in Q1 FY25. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit was down by 16.1 per cent from ₹8,123.64 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Oil major's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.2 trillion, marginally higher by 0.9 per cent from ₹2.1 trillion in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue remained flat.

Topics :Indian Oil CompanyQ1 resultsBS Web ReportsIOCL results

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

