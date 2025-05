India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India, registered a 4 per cent drop in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Profit after tax (PAT) for the Q4 FY25 stood at ₹1,583 crore compared to ₹1,649 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motors' board has recommended a dividend of ₹21 per share (210 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share), subject to shareholder approval.