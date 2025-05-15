Abbott India Q4 results: Profit up 28% at ₹367 crore, revenue rises 11.5%

Abbott India on Thursday reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹367 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025, supported by increased sales. The pharmaceutical company had posted a net profit of ₹287 crore in the January–March quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations climbed to ₹1,605 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹1,439 crore in the same period last year, the company stated in a regulatory filing. For the full financial year ended 31 March 2025, Abbott India reported a net profit of ₹1,414.44 crore, marking a 17.7 per cent increase from ₹1,201.22 crore in FY24.

Annual revenue rose to ₹6,409 crore in FY25, compared with ₹5,849 crore in the previous year.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹475 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Shares of Abbott India closed marginally higher at ₹30,371.20 each on the BSE.

Total expenses for Q4FY25 increased by 6 per cent to ₹1,197.90 crore, compared to ₹1,130.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income for FY25 stood at ₹6,684.70 crore, up from ₹6,097.18 crore in FY24, reflecting a relatively flat growth trajectory.