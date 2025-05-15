Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Housing Finance Q4 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹1,368 cr on higher income

Total income rose to Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing

LIC Housing Finance
Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31 per cent over previous close on BSE. | Photo: Realty Plus magazine
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 25.4 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,368 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had a net profit of Rs 1,091 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 7,283 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 6,937 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 14 per cent to Rs 5,429 crore, from Rs 4,765 crore in FY24.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 624.90, up 1.31 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

