Signature Global Q4 results: Net profit rises 48%, revenue down 25%

Realty major Signature Global on Thursday reported a 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) to ₹61.12 crore, up from ₹41.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

But the company’s revenue from operations fell by 25 per cent to ₹520.43 crore in Q4, from ₹694.36 crore reported in Q4FY24.

The realty firm had last month announced a 61 per cent on-year decline in pre-sales bookings to ₹1,620 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹4,140 crore registered in the same period last financial year.

The company had stated that pre-sales got affected as some of the launches initially planned for March 2025 were being realigned to the current quarter (June quarter of FY26) due to minor delays in approvals.

On the other operational parameters, Signature Global said collections for Q4FY25 rose by 16 per cent to ₹1,170 crore, from ₹1,010 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The company’s pre-sales for the full financial year 2024-25 (FY25), saw a 42 per cent on-year growth at ₹10,290 crore, the highest ever. It was ₹7,270 crore in the entire FY24.

The company said that the good FY25 performance was due to a host of factors including robust demand from the residential segment in the National Capital Region (NCR), strong customer confidence, timely execution, and successful new launches in Gurugram and adjoining markets.

Commenting on the results, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global said that the company’s strategic emphasis on premium and mid-income segments, coupled with the capacity to anticipate market trends, has facilitated significant growth in FY25.

“Both pre-sales and collections would have been even higher had we received timely approval for the project launched which was scheduled for Q4 FY25, but got pushed out to the current quarter,” he added.

Aggarwal said that the company is optimistic about achieving double digit growth in the current financial year (2025-26), as the residential real estate sector in the country remains robust.

The company released its results post the market hours.

On Thursday, Signature Global’s shares went up marginally by 0.19 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,175.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).