PGHH Q3 profit rises 12% on operational efficiencies, product mix

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reports steady Q3 performance as cost efficiencies and a favourable product price-mix help lift profit

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G
Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹1,261.9 crore, compared with ₹1,247.03 crore in the same period last year. (Photo: Company website)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 8:51 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (PGHH) reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to ₹302 crore in the quarter ended December, driven by operational efficiencies and a favourable product price-mix, the company said in a statement.
 
Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹1,261.9 crore, compared with ₹1,247.03 crore in the same period last year.
 
V Kumar, managing director at Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said: “We continued to invest to delight our consumers, reflecting in our stable performance. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy to drive balanced growth and value creation. This includes a focused product portfolio of daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation.”
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

