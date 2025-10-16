Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q2 results: Profit up 13% at ₹7,364 cr; ₹23/share dividend declared

Infosys Q2 results: Profit up 13% at ₹7,364 cr; ₹23/share dividend declared

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations increased by 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore, up from ₹40,986 crore in Q2FY25, according to an exchange filing. Photo: Shutterstock
Oct 16 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), compared with ₹6,506 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The company declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per equity share, with the record date set for October 27, 2025, and the payout date on November 7, 2025.
 
During the quarter under review, revenue from operations increased by 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore, up from ₹40,986 crore in Q2FY25, according to an exchange filing.
 
The attrition rate for the July–September quarter was 14.3 per cent, up from 12.9 per cent year-on-year.
 
The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins stood at $3.1 billion during the quarter under review.
 
“We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67 per cent net new contracts in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients’ priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, Infosys.
 
“Our proactive investments over the last three years in embracing an AI-first culture within Infosys have ensured that our people are reskilled to thrive in a human+AI workplace,” the managing director added.
 
For Q2FY26, Infosys reported an operating margin of 21 per cent, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent year-on-year, but an increase of 0.2 per cent sequentially.
 
The company’s basic earnings per share (EPS) rose 13.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹17.76.
 
Free cash flow (FCF) for the quarter stood at ₹9,677 crore, up 38 per cent compared with the same period last year, with FCF conversion at 131.2 per cent of net profit.
 
“We continue to make strategic investments to future-proof the business with a tight focus on execution amidst high uncertainty,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer, Infosys.
 
The IT major had also announced a share buyback offer worth ₹18,000 crore in September.
 
On the BSE, Infosys shares closed slightly lower, down 0.08 per cent at ₹1,472.75 each on Thursday.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

