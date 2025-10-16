Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11.5% to ₹3,018 cr; NPA improves

Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday reported an 11.53 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,018 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal.
The bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,706 crore during the September quarter of 2024-25 fiscal.
Interest income rose to Rs 11,964 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 11,125 crore in the year-ago period.
Provisioning against bad loans was down to Rs 739 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,099 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 2.60 per cent during Q2 over 3.48 per cent of total loans in September 2024.
Shares of Indian Bank were trading at Rs 792.90 apiece, up 2.27 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
