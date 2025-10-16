Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India

Nestle
The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

The company said its revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 5,630.23 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 5,074.76 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.

In the September quarter, Nestle India's domestic sales climbed 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,411.02 crore, as against Rs 4,883.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today

Its exports surged 14.4 per cent to Rs 219.21 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth.

"Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume, led by double-digit growth. Our domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter," he said.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 1,265.55 on BSE in the afternoon, up 3.60 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, Punjab & Sind Bank on Oct 16

LT Finance Q2FY26 net profit up 6 per cent, GST reform to support growth

Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

Network18 Media and Investments reports net profit of ₹40.7 cr in Q2

HDB Financial's Q2 profit dips 1.6% to Rs 581 crore on higher provisions

Topics :Q2 resultsNestle Indianestle

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story