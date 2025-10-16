Nestle India Q2 results: Consolidated net profit slips 17.4% to ₹743 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

The company said its revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 5,630.23 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 5,074.76 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.