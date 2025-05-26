Insolation Energy PAT jumps 61% to ₹65 crore in October-March FY25

Insolation Energy on Monday reported a 60.89 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 65 crore in the October-March period of FY25, against the same period a year ago.

The company had posted a Rs 40.4 crore net profit in the six-month period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased by 57.3 per cent to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 458.8 crore during the period under review.

Insolation Energy is a solar panel manufacturer in India, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company currently operates two manufacturing units, with a third facility set to become operational within the next two months.