Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries will be among 221 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 26. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, and Nazara Technologies.
On Friday, May 23, the BSE Sensex closed at 81,721.08, rising 769.09 points (0.95 per cent), while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,853.15, up 243.45 points (0.99 per cent). Gains were led by strong buying in IT, FMCG, financial, and banking stocks.
Today, Monday, May 26, market sentiment may be influenced by Q4 earnings, institutional activity, mixed global cues, and the delay in US President Trump’s proposed tariffs on the EU.
Investors will be watching closely for corporate announcements, revenue forecasts, stock movements, and forward-looking statements.