Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Bluedart, Gillette on May 26

General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries will be among 221 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 26. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, and Nazara Technologies.

Market overview May 26

On Friday, May 23, the BSE Sensex closed at 81,721.08, rising 769.09 points (0.95 per cent), while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,853.15, up 243.45 points (0.99 per cent). Gains were led by strong buying in IT, FMCG, financial, and banking stocks.

Today, Monday, May 26, market sentiment may be influenced by Q4 earnings, institutional activity, mixed global cues, and the delay in US President Trump’s proposed tariffs on the EU.

Investors will be watching closely for corporate announcements, revenue forecasts, stock movements, and forward-looking statements.

As of 6:35 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 42 points higher at 24,922, indicating a positive start for Indian markets.

List of firms releasing Q4 results on May 26

Action Construction Equipment

Agio Paper & Industries

Amiable Logistics India

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals

Ashapuri Gold Ornament

Aurobindo Pharma

Awfis Space Solutions

Bajaj Healthcare

Balaji Amines

Bayer CropScience

Blue Dart Express

Brainbees Solutions

CHALLANI CAPITAL

Finelistings Technologies

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

General Insurance Corporation of India

Gillette India

Grauer and Weil (India)

Gujarat Terce Laboratories

India Pesticides

Infibeam Avenues

Insolation Energy

Jayatma Industries

Jindal Drilling Industries

KEC International

KM Sugar Mills

LCC Infotech

Maharashtra Seamless

Monte Carlo Fashions

Nazara Technologies

Olectra Greentech

Optiemus Infracom

Orient Press

Orchid Pharma

PTC India

Phytochem (India)

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Rajkot Investment Trust

Rategain Travel Technologies

Rishi Techtex

Shakti Press

Shalimar Paints

Shilpa Medicare

Smart Finsec

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin

Stanley Lifestyles

Sundaram Finance

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED

Suraj

Three M Paper Boards

Universal Starch Chem Allied

Vadilal Enterprises

Vadilal Industries

Victoria Mills

Vikram Aroma

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services