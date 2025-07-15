HDB Financial Q1 net dips 2.4% to ₹568 crore on higher credit cost

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking finance subsidiary of HDFC Bank, on Tuesday reported a marginal year-on-year (YoY) decline of 2.4 per cent in net profit to ₹568 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), owing to a rise in credit costs.

Its net interest income (NII) during Q1FY26 rose 18.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,092 crore, while non-interest income increased nearly 8 per cent YoY to ₹330 crore. Meanwhile, credit cost jumped 62.4 per cent YoY to ₹670 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹412 crore in the corresponding period last year. In Q4FY25, credit cost stood at ₹634 crore.

The company reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 7.7 per cent in Q1FY26, up from 7.6 per cent in Q4FY25. Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹670 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹412 crore in the same period a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of Q1FY26 stood at 2.56 per cent, compared to 1.93 per cent in Q1FY25, while net NPAs were 1.11 per cent, up from 0.77 per cent a year earlier. Additionally, the lender said its customer franchise grew to 20.1 million, up 5 per cent during the quarter and 20.4 per cent YoY.