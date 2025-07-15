Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HDB Financial Q1 net dips 2.4% to ₹568 crore on higher credit cost

HDB Financial Q1 net dips 2.4% to ₹568 crore on higher credit cost

HDB Financial's Q1FY26 net declines 2.4% YoY due to 62% surge in credit costs; loan book expands 14.3%, secured loans make up 73% of total portfolio

HDB financial services, HDFC Group
HDB financial services reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 7.7 per cent in Q1FY26, up from 7.6 per cent in Q4FY25. | Credit: X
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDB Financial Services, the non-banking finance subsidiary of HDFC Bank, on Tuesday reported a marginal year-on-year (YoY) decline of 2.4 per cent in net profit to ₹568 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), owing to a rise in credit costs.
 
Its net interest income (NII) during Q1FY26 rose 18.3 per cent YoY to ₹2,092 crore, while non-interest income increased nearly 8 per cent YoY to ₹330 crore. Meanwhile, credit cost jumped 62.4 per cent YoY to ₹670 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹412 crore in the corresponding period last year. In Q4FY25, credit cost stood at ₹634 crore.
 
The company reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 7.7 per cent in Q1FY26, up from 7.6 per cent in Q4FY25. 
 
Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹670 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹412 crore in the same period a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of Q1FY26 stood at 2.56 per cent, compared to 1.93 per cent in Q1FY25, while net NPAs were 1.11 per cent, up from 0.77 per cent a year earlier.
 
Additionally, the lender said its customer franchise grew to 20.1 million, up 5 per cent during the quarter and 20.4 per cent YoY.
 
The loan book expanded 14.3 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent sequentially to ₹1.09 trillion in Q1FY26, with 73 per cent of it comprising secured loans. The lender disbursed ₹15,171 crore in the quarter, down 14 per cent sequentially, but up 8 per cent YoY.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Life Q1 results: Profit jumps 14% to ₹546 crore, AUM up 15%

ICICI Prudential Life Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 34% to ₹302 crore

Q1 results today: HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard among 23 companies on July 15

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results: Loss widens 23%, revenue falls 50%

Tejas Networks Q1 results: Weak demand leads to ₹194 cr consolidated loss

Topics :HDB Financial servicesQ1 resultsHDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story