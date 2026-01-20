ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%
ITC Hotels reported a 9.4% rise in Q3FY26 net profit to ₹235.13 crore, despite a one-time ₹52.53 crore cost from new Labour Codes. Revenue grew 21.9% year-on-year to ₹1,224.27 croreRahul Goreja New Delhi
ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹235.13 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, net profit stood at ₹214.9 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit jumped 77 per cent from ₹132.77 crore.
The company said its financial results include the impact of implementing the new Labour Codes, which led to a one-time exceptional cost of ₹52.53 crore.
"Exceptional items for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 represent estimated one-time impact on recognition of past service cost of ₹52.53 crore with respect to gratuity and leave with wages pursuant to notifications issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment...," the company said in a BSE filing.
The hospitality giant's revenue from operations for the quarter soared 21.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,224.27 crore, from ₹1,004.51 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 47.1 per cent from ₹₹832.04 crore.
ITC Hotels' total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹870.02 crore, up 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 24.3 per cent sequentially.
Shares of ITC Hotels were trading down 2.4 per cent at ₹180.8 apiece on the BSE at 3 pm on Tuesday.
ITC Hotels Q3FY26 highlights
- Revenue: ₹1,224.27 crore
- Profit: ₹235.13 crore
- Earnings per share (EPS): ₹1.13 (basic and diluted)