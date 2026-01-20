ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹235.13 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, net profit stood at ₹214.9 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit jumped 77 per cent from ₹132.77 crore.

The company said its financial results include the impact of implementing the new Labour Codes, which led to a one-time exceptional cost of ₹52.53 crore.

"Exceptional items for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 represent estimated one-time impact on recognition of past service cost of ₹52.53 crore with respect to gratuity and leave with wages pursuant to notifications issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment...," the company said in a BSE filing.