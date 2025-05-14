JB Pharma Q4 results: Profit up 15% to ₹145.6 cr; revenue rises 10%

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching ₹145.6 crore, while revenue from operations rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹949.4 crore.

Sequentially, net profit declined 10.3 per cent, while revenue fell 1.4 per cent.

For the full financial year (FY25), consolidated net profit rose 19.3 per cent to ₹659.5 crore, and revenue from operations increased 12.4 per cent to ₹3,918 crore.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and wholetime director of JB Pharma, said: “We have closed the financial year FY25 on a strong note, in line with our strategic intent. Our domestic business continues to be one of the fastest growing in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM). With 75 per cent of India branded formulations sales in progressive, faster-growing segments, we are confident in sustained strong performance going forward.”

The stock rose 1.94 per cent to ₹1,610.50 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: PAT jumps 62% to 184 cr, dividend declared In Q4, the company’s domestic business registered 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹519 crore. According to IQVIA data, JB Pharma grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter, nearly double the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth of 7 per cent. Excluding its ophthalmology portfolio, JB Pharma’s growth stood at 12 per cent.

Prescription volumes rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. The chronic portfolio recorded strong growth of 16 per cent, while the acute segment grew 10 per cent, as per IQVIA. The ophthalmology segment was a standout performer, growing 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56 crore, compared to ₹46 crore a year earlier.

The international business delivered revenue of ₹430 crore in Q4 FY25, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Within this, the international formulations business rose 6 per cent to ₹282 crore, driven by double-digit growth in markets like Russia and in the branded generics export segment.

JB Pharma’s contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business posted 18 per cent growth during the quarter, with revenue of ₹129 crore and a robust order book for the coming quarters. However, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business remained muted, contributing ₹19 crore in sales.

The combined share of the domestic and CDMO businesses increased to 69 per cent of overall revenue, up from 55 per cent in FY21.

The domestic business grew 20 per cent annually to ₹2,269 crore, led by sustained demand across therapeutic areas. Excluding ophthalmology, the domestic portfolio registered 13 per cent growth.

JB Pharma’s international business rose 4 per cent to ₹1,649 crore in FY25, with Russia and branded generics exports recording healthy double-digit growth. The CDMO segment also delivered strong performance in the second half of the fiscal.