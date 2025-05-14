Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: PAT jumps 62% to 184 cr, dividend declared

Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: PAT jumps 62% to 184 cr, dividend declared

Its total income rose to Rs 1,921.85 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,699.20 crore in the year-ago period

Q4, Q4 results
"A strategic approach and our adaptability to the rapidly changing global economic landscape have enabled us to sustain our growth momentum," Hitachi Energy India MD and CEO N Venu said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday reported a nearly 62 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 183.9 crore for the March 2025 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 113.7 crore a year ago, a company statement said.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,921.85 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,699.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 300 per cent or Rs 6 per share of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The dividend, if declared at the sixth AGM, will be paid/ dispatched after August 20, 2025, to those shareholders who hold shares in physical form and whose name appears on the company's register of members as holders of equity shares on August 13, 2025.

During fiscal 2024-25, the net profit rose to Rs 383.98 crore from Rs 163.78 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Also Read

Capital goods stock zooms 48% against QIP price in 2 months, hits new high

Hitachi elevates Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to executive chairman

Hitachi Energy slips 3% after launching QIP at floor price of Rs 12,112.5

Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta

Hitachi Energy India seeks shareholders' nod to increase borrowing limit

The total income increased to Rs 6,442.10 crore from Rs 5,246.78 crore a year ago.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, its orders jumped 55.7 per cent to Rs 2,190.8 crore from Rs 1,406.7 crore a year earlier.

As of March 31, 2025, the order backlog stood at Rs 19,245.9 crore, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

"A strategic approach and our adaptability to the rapidly changing global economic landscape have enabled us to sustain our growth momentum," Hitachi Energy India MD and CEO N Venu said.

"The increasing prominence of electricity in the global energy system will continue to drive the energy transition, making it a focal point of the world's economic growth despite geopolitical dynamics.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power Q4 results: Profit up 25% to ₹1,306 cr; revenue rises 7%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: PAT at Rs 127 cr, income down 50%

Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record

Sanofi India Q4 results: Profit falls 12.5% to ₹119.5 cr, revenue up 4.9%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: Incurs ₹131 cr loss, revenue down 43%

Topics :Hitachi Energy IndiaQ4 Results

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story