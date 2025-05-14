Hitachi Energy India Q4 results: PAT jumps 62% to 184 cr, dividend declared

Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday reported a nearly 62 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 183.9 crore for the March 2025 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 113.7 crore a year ago, a company statement said.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,921.85 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,699.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 300 per cent or Rs 6 per share of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The dividend, if declared at the sixth AGM, will be paid/ dispatched after August 20, 2025, to those shareholders who hold shares in physical form and whose name appears on the company's register of members as holders of equity shares on August 13, 2025.

During fiscal 2024-25, the net profit rose to Rs 383.98 crore from Rs 163.78 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The total income increased to Rs 6,442.10 crore from Rs 5,246.78 crore a year ago.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, its orders jumped 55.7 per cent to Rs 2,190.8 crore from Rs 1,406.7 crore a year earlier.

As of March 31, 2025, the order backlog stood at Rs 19,245.9 crore, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

"A strategic approach and our adaptability to the rapidly changing global economic landscape have enabled us to sustain our growth momentum," Hitachi Energy India MD and CEO N Venu said.

"The increasing prominence of electricity in the global energy system will continue to drive the energy transition, making it a focal point of the world's economic growth despite geopolitical dynamics.