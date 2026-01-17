JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%
Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago
Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an 8.56 per cent decline in consolidated profit to ₹173.61 crore during the December quarter.
It had posted a profit of ₹189.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
JKCL's total expenses were ₹3,192.91 crore, up 18.42 per cent in the December quarter.
JKCL's total income, including other income, was ₹3,509 crore during the period under review, up 17.95 per cent.
It has reported a 23 per cent volume sales growth on grey cement on a year-on-year basis to 5.36 million tonnes.
Its EBIDTA per tonne was ₹928 as against ₹1,022 in the quarter.
JKCL has a production capacity of 28.26 MTPA grey cement, 3.05 MTPA white cement and wall putty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 5:19 PM IST