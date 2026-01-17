Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 17 2026
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an 8.56 per cent decline in consolidated profit to ₹173.61 crore during the December quarter.

It had posted a profit of ₹189.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at ₹3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were ₹3,192.91 crore, up 18.42 per cent in the December quarter.

JKCL's total income, including other income, was ₹3,509 crore during the period under review, up 17.95 per cent.

It has reported a 23 per cent volume sales growth on grey cement on a year-on-year basis to 5.36 million tonnes.

Its EBIDTA per tonne was ₹928 as against ₹1,022 in the quarter.

JKCL has a production capacity of 28.26 MTPA grey cement, 3.05 MTPA white cement and wall putty.

