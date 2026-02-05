JK Paper Q3 net profit falls to ₹27.53 crore amid plant shutdowns

JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹27.53 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 impacted by annual shut of its two major plants and higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of ₹65.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the third quarter stood at ₹1,781.65 crore. It was at ₹1,654.25 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in the quarter were at ₹1,730.28 crore. It was at ₹1,571.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The results are not comparable with previous periods due to acquisitions, including that of Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd in October 2025, JK Paper said.