Bharti Airtel Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 55% to ₹6,630 crore

India’s second-largest carrier, Bharti Airtel, posted a 55 per cent fall in net profit to ₹6,630 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 — the first such decline in many quarters — attributed to a base effect compared with the quarter a year ago.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the company recorded a profit of ₹14,760 crore when it reported a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary. In the quarter ended September 2025, the carrier’s net profit was ₹6,791 crore, down 2.4 per cent.

The carrier noted the impact of the implementation of the new labour codes of ₹257 crore in the quarter’s financials, attributed to an increase in provisions for gratuity and compensated absences. “During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, exceptional items also included a tax charge of ₹138 crore on account of Pillar Two tax implications for the Group’s subsidiaries located in jurisdictions that are taxed at an effective tax rate of less than 15 per cent,” the carrier said in its quarterly report.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter came in at ₹53,982 crore, up 19.6 per cent from ₹46,878 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenues were up 3.5 per cent from ₹52,145 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical monthly metric of profitability for telecom service providers globally, increased to ₹259 for the quarter ended December, up 5.4 per cent from ₹245 in the same period last financial year. ARPU was ₹256 for the quarter ended September, sequentially up 1.1 per cent. Airtel’s ARPU remained the highest among peers, with debt-laden Vodafone Idea being the lagging performer.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 25.2 per cent year on year to ₹31,144 crore in Q3 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 57.7 per cent, while India EBITDA margin reached 60.4 per cent in Q3 FY26. Bharti Airtel’s India business reported revenue of ₹39,226 crore, a nearly 13.2 per cent year-on-year increase, led by improved realisations and a growing customer base. The telco’s customer base rose 3.4 per cent to 368.5 million in the quarter, up 1.2 per cent sequentially. Smartphone data customers increased by 20.8 million year on year and 5.2 million sequentially, accounting for 79 per cent of total mobile customers, the carrier said. In the current quarter, 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations were deployed. Capex for the quarter stood at ₹9,249 crore.