Edtech company PhysicsWallah Q3 net profit rises 33% to ₹102 crore

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year on year from Rs 809.7 crore in the year-ago period

PhysicsWallah posted a 33% rise in Q3 FY26 profit to Rs 102.3 crore, driven by strong enrolment growth across online, offline and AI-led offerings.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:59 PM IST
Education technology company PhysicsWallah on Thursday reported a 33 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 102.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), up from Rs 76.7 crore in the same quarter last year. In the previous quarter, profit stood at Rs 69.7 crore. The Noida-based firm went public in November last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year on year from Rs 809.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
On the other hand, total expenses jumped 32.7 per cent to Rs 979.8 crore in the quarter ended December, up from Rs 738.3 crore a year ago. Expenses stood at Rs 999.6 crore in the preceding quarter.
 
As of December 31, 2025, the company’s treasury stood at Rs 5,054.4 crore, including IPO proceeds.
 
According to the company, growth has been driven by an expanding user base and supported by a diversified portfolio, including AI-powered products, value-added services, crash courses, and offline batches across segments.
 
The firm’s online business registered over 3.96 million enrolments in the nine months ended December, a 20 per cent increase compared with the same period a year ago. Alongside this, offline enrolments rose 36 per cent year on year.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:59 PM IST

