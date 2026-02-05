Edtech company PhysicsWallah Q3 net profit rises 33% to ₹102 crore

Education technology company PhysicsWallah on Thursday reported a 33 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 102.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), up from Rs 76.7 crore in the same quarter last year. In the previous quarter, profit stood at Rs 69.7 crore. The Noida-based firm went public in November last year.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,082.4 crore, up 34 per cent year on year from Rs 809.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, total expenses jumped 32.7 per cent to Rs 979.8 crore in the quarter ended December, up from Rs 738.3 crore a year ago. Expenses stood at Rs 999.6 crore in the preceding quarter.