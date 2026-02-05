Max Healthcare Q3 PAT up 26%, revenue rises 10% despite margin compression

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3 FY26), even as margins compressed due to regulatory actions and expansion-related costs.

The Delhi-based hospital chain posted a net profit of ₹301 crore in Q3, compared to ₹238.44 crore in the same period last year, despite a one-time exception expense of ₹55 crore linked to new labour codes and stamp duty from the amalgamation of Crosslay Remedies and Jaypee Healthcare.

The firm’s revenue from operations was ₹2,067.52 crore, up 10.6 per cent from ₹1,868.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company has earlier stated that three of its partner healthcare facilities in New Delhi — Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital — are not included in consolidated financial statements. If the three facilities are considered, revenue for the whole entity stands at ₹2,468 crore, and net profit would be ₹344 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation. The rise in revenues was aided by a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in occupied bed days (OBDs) and strong international patient demand. “Revenue from international patients rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹230 crore, making up about 9 per cent of total hospital revenue,” the company said in its investor presentation for the December quarter.

Max also posted a 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in the daily average revenue per occupied bed day (Arpob) at ₹77,900, up from ₹75,900 recorded in the same quarter last year. On an operating basis, the chain’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 4 per cent to ₹648 crore. However, operating margin slipped to 26.1 per cent in Q3 FY26, down from 27.3 per cent a year earlier. The company attributed this margin compression to several factors, including the discontinuation of high-value patented chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients after restrictive pricing guidelines from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), and pre-commissioning expenses as new brownfield capacity came online in Mohali, Nanavati Max, and Max Smart.