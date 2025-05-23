Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Steel Q4 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore

JSW Steel Q4 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore

JSW Steel posts 15.7 per cent YoY rise in Q4FY25 profit to ₹1,503 crore on better margins and lower coking coal costs, but FY25 profit drops 60 per cent

JSW steel
JSW’s consolidated capital expenditure during Q4FY25 was ₹3,719 crore, while total capex for FY25 stood at ₹14,656 crore. | Photo: Company website
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
JSW Steel on Friday reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,503 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2025 (FY25). The rise was on the back of lower coking coal prices and improving margins. In the year-ago period, the flagship firm of the Sajjan Jindal group had recorded a net profit of ₹1,299 crore.
 
JSW Steel’s profit for the quarter fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹1,608 crore.
 
Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹44,819 crore, down 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y on lower realisations. The Bloomberg consensus estimate for revenue was ₹44,720 crore.
 
Sequentially, revenue was up 8.3 per cent and net profit up 109.6 per cent.   

The company’s consolidated crude steel production for the quarter increased by 9 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y, and stood at 7.63 million tonnes (mt). Steel sales stood at 7.49 mt, up 12 per cent Q-o-Q and 11 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
JSW Steel said it had achieved consolidated annual production of 27.79 mt and sales of 26.45 mt, meeting the revised volume guidance announced in Q3FY25.
 
For the full year FY25, consolidated revenue stood at ₹168,824 crore, down 3.5 per cent from the previous year. Net profit was down 60.2 per cent at ₹3,504 crore.
 
For FY26, the company’s guidance for crude steel production and sales was 30.50 mt and 29.20 mt, respectively.
 
JSW’s consolidated capex spend during Q4FY25 was ₹3,719 crore. The total spend for the full year was ₹14,656 crore.
 
Due to healthy cash generation, release of working capital, and calibrated capex, the firm’s net debt stood at ₹76,563 crore as of March 31, 2025 – ₹4,358 crore less from December 31, 2024.
 
The board on Friday approved raising of long-term funds to the tune of ₹19,000 crore through QIP and NCD issue. It also recommended a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share.
 
On the outlook, JSW said it expected further rate cuts by the RBI and a change in its monetary policy stance to accommodative from neutral. This would augur well for private capex. Government capex was expected to see healthy growth in FY26 too, it added.
   
First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

