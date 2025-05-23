Ashok Leyland posts record Q4 profit, plans ₹1,000 crore FY26 capex

Commercial vehicle (CV) major Ashok Leyland posted its highest ever quarterly and annual revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, and net profit during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), at ₹1,130.09 crore. With this, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja group’s profit has risen 32 per cent from ₹853.41 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations was up 9 per cent to ₹14,695.65 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹13,542.37 crore in Q4FY24. Its net profit was recorded at ₹3,100.8 crore in FY25, up 25 per cent from ₹2,483.5 crore in FY24. Revenue was also up by 6 per cent to ₹48,535.14 crore, up from ₹45,703.34 in FY24.

Ashok Leyland said it has lined up a capital expenditure of around ₹1,000 crore for FY26, similar to the previous year. The company added that it is optimistic in its outlook for the current year, with its electric vehicle (EV) arm Switch expected to break even.

"Achieving these record-breaking numbers reflects the resilience of our business and the trust our customers place in us. With our unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and thrust in international operations, we are well-positioned for sustained and profitable growth," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.

“We have a net cash surplus of ₹4,242 crore now, as against a debt of ₹89 crore during the same time last year. Hence, we have some aggressive plans on product technology and after-sales, as the company is in a better financial situation. We would like to have more value addition in our products,” said Shenu Agarwal, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer.

The company said that its board of directors has approved two interim dividends: of ₹2 per equity share in November 2024 and of ₹4.25 per equity share on May 16, 2025. The total dividend declared for FY25 amounts to ₹6.25 per share. It has also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio 1:1.

“We are quite optimistic about FY26. We also think that the bus industry has hit pent-up demand. The lowering of interest rates also helped the industry… It also gives us immense satisfaction to achieve our medium-term goal of mid-teen Ebitda in Q4. We are continuing on our premiumisation journey with a high focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are now more confident than ever in our ability to gain market share and further improve our price realisation ,” Agarwal added.

Ashok Leyland’s FY25 Ebitda was at 12.7 per cent (₹4,931 crore), as against 12 per cent (₹4,607 crore) last year.

The overall CV sales volumes at 195,093 units were close to the company’s previous high of 197,366. Medium and heavy CVs recorded their highest-ever sales volumes of 21,249 units during FY25. Export volume was also high at 15,255 units, registering a growth of 29 per cent over the previous year.