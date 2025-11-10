Kalpataru's Q2FY26 results: Profit declines 81.9% to to ₹5.4 crore

Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru’s profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) declined 81.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5.4 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹793.8 crore, up 56.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its total expenses stood at ₹810.18 crore, up 66.46 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly driven by cost of sales and other operational expenses.

In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company’s revenue grew 19.31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,236.97 crore. However, Kalpataru incurred a loss of ₹43.98 crore during the same period.

Earlier, Kalpataru reported a Y-o-Y increase of 19 per cent in its pre-sales for Q2FY26. Pre-sales stood at ₹1,329 crore compared to ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25.

Further, the company’s collections during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,162 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y. Collections were ₹849 crore in Q2FY25. For H1FY26, the company recorded a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its pre-sales. Pre-sales stood at ₹2,577 crore compared to ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25. Meanwhile, the company’s collections during the same period increased 37 per cent to ₹2,308 crore. The company has guided pre-sales of ₹7,000 crore for FY26, while pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹4,531 crore. It aims to achieve collections of ₹5,700 crore in the ongoing financial year; collections in FY25 stood at ₹3,659 crore.