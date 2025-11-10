Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kalpataru's Q2FY26 results: Profit declines 81.9% to to ₹5.4 crore

Kalpataru's Q2FY26 results: Profit declines 81.9% to to ₹5.4 crore

In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company's revenue grew 19.31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,236.97 crore. However, Kalpataru incurred a loss of ₹43.98 crore during the same period

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru’s profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) declined 81.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5.4 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹793.8 crore, up 56.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its total expenses stood at ₹810.18 crore, up 66.46 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly driven by cost of sales and other operational expenses.
 
In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), the company’s revenue grew 19.31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,236.97 crore. However, Kalpataru incurred a loss of ₹43.98 crore during the same period.
 
Earlier, Kalpataru reported a Y-o-Y increase of 19 per cent in its pre-sales for Q2FY26. Pre-sales stood at ₹1,329 crore compared to ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Further, the company’s collections during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,162 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y. Collections were ₹849 crore in Q2FY25.
 
For H1FY26, the company recorded a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its pre-sales. Pre-sales stood at ₹2,577 crore compared to ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25. Meanwhile, the company’s collections during the same period increased 37 per cent to ₹2,308 crore.
 
The company has guided pre-sales of ₹7,000 crore for FY26, while pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹4,531 crore. It aims to achieve collections of ₹5,700 crore in the ongoing financial year; collections in FY25 stood at ₹3,659 crore.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew 79 per cent; Kalpataru had reported a loss of ₹49.4 crore in Q1FY26.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

Hudco Q2 profit rises 3% to ₹710 crore; eyes net-zero NPAs in 15 months

ReNew Q2 results: Net profit slips 5% to ₹467.5 cr, revenue rises

Emami Q2 profit drops 30% on GST disruption, rain impact on sales

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,524 cr, revenue up 2.4%

Topics :Q2 resultsReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story