Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

IRB Infra reports 9% rise in toll revenue to Rs 682 cr in October

IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 682 crore in October 2025.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB Infrastructure Developers | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 682 crore in October 2025.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 624 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Revenue includes toll collection from two of its sponsored InvITs, i.e., IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), IRB Infra said.

Of its 22 BOT and ToT assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 150.5 crore to the total revenue collection in October, up from Rs 142.6 crore contribution in October 2024.

With Rs 73.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in October 2025, up from 67 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 73 crore in October 2025 from Rs 66.2 crore in October 2024, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of IRB Infra said, "After a strong performance in the first half of FY26, the third quarter has also commenced on a positive trajectory. October 2025 witnessed robust toll revenue growth across all our assets under IRB Infra and our two sponsored InvITs, despite the impact of an extended monsoon. With the extended monsoon season now behind us, we expect the momentum in traffic growth to continue in the coming months."  IRB is India's first multi-national integrated transport infrastructure player in the highways segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airtel Payments Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹11.8 crore

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to ₹5,584 crore; ARPU rises to ₹180

Jindal Stainless Q2 profit rises 32% on higher sales, better product mix

Hudco Q2 profit rises 3% to ₹710 crore; eyes net-zero NPAs in 15 months

ReNew Q2 results: Net profit slips 5% to ₹467.5 cr, revenue rises

Topics :IRBtoll tax

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story